Letter: Not everyone has access to their rights

I am pro-life.

As a Christian minister and as an American, I believe all people are entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. However, too many people in our country do not have these rights. Many people living on the edge of poverty or in poverty do not have access to these rights. Women trapped in abusive relationships do not have access to these rights. Children living without proper support, food, education do not have access to these rights. People with gender identity not strictly female nor male do not always have access to these rights. People who fall in love with someone from the same sex have not had access to these rights in the past. Non-white people often do not have access to these rights in the same way as white people.

As a minister, I strive to follow the Way of Jesus as taught in the Bible. His two greatest commandments are to love one’s neighbor as you would be loved and to love God, (reflected in God’s creation.) He also commands us to care for the poor, feed the hungry and welcome the stranger.

To determine when a fetus’ life is separate from a woman’s was not something that is taught anywhere in the Bible. In fact, fetuses are not even mentioned in the Bible! But caring for those living with the least is mentioned many times.

Being pro-life, I cannot understand the need for unregulated assault weapons that serve only one purpose, to kill as many people as possible. I cannot understand not supporting universal health care so all people can have a healthy life. I cannot understand spending trillions on military weapons that end life, while complaining about millions being spent to help feed the poor and preserve life.

No one is “pro” abortion. Having an abortion is one of the most difficult decisions a woman can make. But laws do not stop people from having abortions, laws make them even more dangerous. What can help end abortions is affordable child care, universal health care, less spent on military killing machines and more spent on support, nurture, education, the skills for a productive life, more adoption opportunities.

When the words life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness were written, slaves did not have these rights, that came later with a president who understood that some laws need to be universal. The right for a woman to decide what she does with her own body is also one that needs to be universal.

The Rev. Dr. Barb E. Blom

Aurora

The Rev. Dr. Barb E. Blom is minister of United Ministry of Aurora and founder of the Interfaith Center for Action and Healing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0