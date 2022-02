When Donald Trump met Vladimir Putin, he asked him if he had interfered in the 202 United States elections. Putin said no; Trump said, "I believe him; why would he lie?" Now Putin says, despite more than 150,000 Russian troops surrounding Ukraine, he has no plans to invade. Thus we can believe him. But what this reveals is that Putin is actually a weak, insecure and timorous leader: he is obviously afraid Ukraine will invade Russia! (Unless he's lying ... )