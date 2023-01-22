Letter: Nothing wrong with burial option

The "Your view" in the Jan. 17 edition The Citizen carried Mr. Hopkins' view that human composting was an abomination and "one more step down the road to degradation."

Sorry, Mr. Hopkins, I disagree, strongly, with your position and the response. Generally the deceased is encased in a wooden box, sealed in a concrete vault or subject to cremation with an urn placed in the ground. None of these contribute anything to "Mother Earth."

All our lives we exist taking from "Mother Earth." Rather, shouldn't we consider the return of this small compost a "thank you" for all the good Earth has provided for us through our lives?

For centuries, burial was accomplished without fanfare, directly into the ground. This "new" state law allowing human composting is not something the government came up with as further "degradation." It is simply returning something that belongs to the Earth and I say, "thank God."

Nelson Jameson

Auburn