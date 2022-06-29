Letter: NRA and pro-abortionists are similar

Concerning the death threats against one of the justices of the Supreme Court:

It is extremely shocking when news of this came about a pro-abortionist. This proves that the NRA and also the pro-abortionists have one thing in common. It is this: they are only interested in killing, obtaining money and power. They want to keep the status quo.

This is not just an isolated case either. Parishioners coming out of Mass have been threatened by the pro-abortion crowd. We have without a doubt become a pro-fascist, Neo-Nazi society. Another example: New Hope has been targeted and threatened as well. They have to have bulletproof glass.

I pray to God that he will guide and protect our justices and other elected officials. By the way, one more thing: what is going to happen to this individual that was caught threatening one of our justices?

William L. Hopkins

Auburn

