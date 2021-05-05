 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Nugent would excel as school board member
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Nugent would excel as school board member

{{featured_button_text}}

It is my pleasure to write a letter in support of Amanda Nugent as a candidate for the Skaneateles school board. I have worked with Amanda on the Holy Trinity Preschool board for the past three years and have found her to be an exceptional leader and hard worker. She has shown a great deal of determination to better our school in every way, and has worked successfully with both staff and parents. Amanda always looks at the big picture and plans ahead in all situations. I am confident that Amanda would be an excellent school board member.

Susan Eckhardt

Skaneateles

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News