Letter: Nugent would excel as school board member

It is my pleasure to write a letter in support of Amanda Nugent as a candidate for the Skaneateles school board. I have worked with Amanda on the Holy Trinity Preschool board for the past three years and have found her to be an exceptional leader and hard worker. She has shown a great deal of determination to better our school in every way, and has worked successfully with both staff and parents. Amanda always looks at the big picture and plans ahead in all situations. I am confident that Amanda would be an excellent school board member.