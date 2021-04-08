Letter: NY budget bodes well for farming

The New York State budget is an investment in the future of our diverse farms and local food system. In particular, the fully funded research, marketing, conservation, and animal health programs that New York Farm Bureau members advocated for will provide the framework for growth and opportunity that are needed coming off a challenging year. Additionally, we are pleased to see Nourish NY is now a permanent program that will benefit our farms and people in need of healthy food in every corner of our state. The extension of the farm workforce retention tax credit is also applauded to continue to help offset rising labor costs that put New York’s farmers in an uncompetitive marketplace position. That concern over the high cost of doing business in New York remains with the scope of the full budget plan.