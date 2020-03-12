Letter: NY Health Act can lead the way

Americans value freedom and choice and also want security. With an expanded and improved Medicare for All we would have freedom to choose our doctors and hospitals, freedom to change jobs without fear of losing our health insurance, freedom from worry about serious illness or injury bankrupting us, and freedom from the “choice” of paying for prescription medicines over paying rent. Real security is having affordable, comprehensive, guaranteed, womb-to-tomb health care, automatically, regardless of our income, age, health or employment status.

This healthcare reform will save money for all but the wealthiest of New Yorkers and it will save thousands of lives, lives lost by unaffordable healthcare. It sounds too good to be true, but it is not. We know this because all other industrialized countries have had affordable universal care for decades.

Many studies, even by the very conservative Mercatus Center, have concluded that we will save millions of dollars by eliminating the bloated administrative costs of the corporate health insurance companies who provide profits to their shareholders and huge salaries to their CEOs, and by denying patient care while regulating revenue for providers and drug companies.