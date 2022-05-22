Letter: NY Health Act should become law

Our New York State senators and assembly members, as well as Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, need to hear from us, to bring the NY Health Act to a vote this session. The New York Health Act (A6058/S5474), a bill with majority support in the state Legislature, will provide comprehensive, universal health coverage — including dental, mental healt hcare and long-term care — for everyone who lives in or works full-time in New York.

The New York Health Act will allow 90% of all residents regardless of immigration status, to have better coverage for less all while saving New York $15 billion annually in revenue. Seniors will find that their hearing, vision and dental are all covered by the New York Health Act. Struggling seniors will no longer have to do without basic hearing aids or eyeglasses that are often unaffordable out of pocket expenses.

Women will benefit from single payer health care — 11% of women are uninsured and 22% of women are underinsured. Around one quarter of women 45 to 64 years of age care for an older relative, and in addition to the wage gap, there are eight times more single mothers than single fathers, adding to the financial strain of medical costs. For women of color, single payer health care would help to reduce health disparities.

Small businesses will win with the New York Health Act as will employees. Small businesses will find it easier to meet the health care needs of their employees, and employees will experience better job satisfaction as it will allow employees to find and stay in jobs they enjoy, not simply staying in one they hate for the sake of health insurance.

Many health care unions support the New York Health Act because when patients have access to preventive health care services, that keeps us all safer. I contacted my own union to urge that they support the New York Health Act; with better healthcare coverage for every New Yorker, unions can focus on other organizing efforts and benefits for employees.

It makes financial sense for New York state revenue, it makes sense for struggling communities, it makes sense for women, it makes sense for seniors, it makes sense for employees, it makes sense for small businesses, and it makes sense for 90% of New York state residents to pass the New York Health Act. Call your representative today.

Dr. Marianna Pernia

Syracuse

