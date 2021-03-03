Letter: NY health care can be improved

How many New Yorkers are satisfied with the way our health care system has responded to the COVID pandemic, which has caused more than 47,000 deaths? Our government officials and health care workers are doing their best, but our cumbersome system is not up to the task. We deserve a health care system that can handle both community and individual care, a well-coordinated and affordable system that all New Yorkers can depend on.

The for-profit system we have now is organized under the New York Health Act of 1996. The costs of insurance and all other medical costs have skyrocketed! Those who cannot afford insurance must resort to emergency care, which raises the cost for those who do have insurance. Businesses and employees share high premium payments and still illness often goes untreated due to costly deductibles There is no end in sight for the growing costs and diminished care under the present system.