Letter: NY legislator raises are an insult

It's amazing that our state legislators believe they deserve a raise in pay. Where else can you work part-time, make over $100,000 dollars a year, receive a pension and health insurance paid for by the taxpayers of this state?

Most of the people in this state don't even come close to making this amount of money working full time without any kind of pension. They had a special session to give themselves a raise but didn't have time to address the bail reform issue they made law or the crime spree throughout the state. They made it so no one wants to join the police force or any type of criminal justice jobs. The criminals laugh because they know they don't have to worry about going to prison due to the lax sentencing guidelines in place. If this state was listed to be one of the best states to live in then maybe they deserve a raise, but New York isn't even close.

I have another question: Where all the money is going from the lottery and legalized betting? It's supposed to go to schools but if that was the case our school tax bills would be a lot less than they are now and the money from legalizing marijuana that's being used for. The governor had the right to reject this pay raise but she did not have the guts. If our legislators want to make this amount of money, start doing your jobs and maybe start working full time like the rest of us taxpayers.

Daniel Oleksiw

Owasco