Letter: NY making progress on opioid crisis

Expanded access to overdose-reversal drugs is essential in order to minimize overdose deaths. By expanding the Good Samaritan law, Governor Cuomo has made it clear to businesses that they may assist without fear of litigation. In our litigious society, I can understand why businesses would have hesitated previously.

The Aug. 26 article “NY encourages use of overdose-reversal drugs” was well-written. The article explained the new legislation and the need for change. It also provided commentary from multiple sources.

Expanded access to overdose-reversal drugs is not only a public health issue because of the dual crisis of COVID-19, it is also a social welfare issue that needs to be discussed. New York’s support for expanded access is crucial. Expanded access is vital to assist in ending the opioid crisis.

Robert Ryan

Auburn

