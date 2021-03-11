Letter: NY mental health services need full funding

Mental health concerns are at an all-time high one year into the global pandemic caused by COVID-19, both for adults facing numerous stressors and for children whose lives have changed dramatically.

Proposed state budget cuts to the Office of Mental Health, particularly to inpatient treatment beds for children, should alarm you.

These services, provided by hard-working essential union members, are critical to the safety and well-being of our communities.

There is consistently a wait-list for children’s beds. Now, in their formative years, children have seen their world change entirely. They are no longer in a normal school environment getting the social interaction they need and have been stuck inside due to quarantines and safety precautions.

When you reduce beds, you reduce the ability for those with special mental health needs the opportunity to get better. The results of which can be detrimental. This can create increased homelessness rates, increased domestic abuse incidents, people harming themselves, and people harming others.