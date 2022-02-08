 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: NY must fix redistricting process

Well, our elected officials have stuck it to us again. I'm referring to the supposed independent commission to form our election districts. We, the voting public, in 2014 voted to have an independent commission redraw districts from the 2020 census. Then our elected representatives formed the rules by which this commission would work. As usual they inserted this: If the commission cannot agree on redrawn districts the state Legislature would redraw them, the old "same as usual." This is not what we voted for. Now the districts were drawn by the majority Democrats, gerrymandered to help them. Now the Republicans are complaining, but you shouldn't because if you had been the majority you would have done the same thing. Lets get districts drawn on equal population, not by how many registered voters of either Democrat or Republican are in the district.

Dale Bush

Auburn

