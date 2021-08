Only 32,000 inmates as prisoners in New York's fine outstanding correctional facilities? Which don't actually perform any corrections to convicts, but sounds better than prisons or jails. And violent crime is going up, but we can't hurt the convict's feelings by calling them convicts. Well, I'm sure they'll start filling up as DiBlasio and Cuomo go after the deplorables who won't bow down and comply with their upcoming mask orders.