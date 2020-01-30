Letter: NY should protect rights of workers

In the executive budget, Governor Cuomo proposes a framework to provide internet or app-based workers who provide various services including food and grocery delivery, ride hailing and home repair with the same rights and protections as all other hardworking New Yorkers.

We encourage our representatives in the Senate and Assembly to build on this momentum, and pass legislation in this year’s budget ensuring that app workers are no longer deprived a minimum wage, care and compensation if they’re hurt on the job, and comprehensive protections from discrimination and harassment. Just because you get your work assignment via a phone, does not mean that you don’t deserve the same rights or that your employer should be able to shirk its responsibilities.

We must not be fooled or distracted by their fear tactics and threats; the simple fact is app companies have bolstered their profits at the expense of workers, the taxpayer and employers that play by the rules for far too long. 2020 must be the year their charade ends.

Bill Andre is president of Cayuga CLC, AFL-CIO, and Ann Marie Taliercio is president of CNY Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO.

