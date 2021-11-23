Letter: NY shoving solar farms down our throats

New York state has deliberately stifled local debate and decision-making surrounding a massive industrial solar facility planned in Cayuga County, despite alarming environmental and administrative concerns about the project.

At more than 2,000 acres, NextEra Energy’s proposed solar facility in the town of Conquest would encompass more territory than four of the Finger Lakes. To accommodate row upon row of solar panels, chemicals would be applied to the land to kill all plant growth. Once the facility is operating, toxic heavy metals and silicone would be by-products of storing and dispensing the energy. Plus, the community would be responsible for providing utilities, fire and emergency services to the site.

Despite these and other concerns, the state has taken away all local authority to oversee solar projects greater than 25 megawatts. Article 10 of state Public Service Law grants all siting review powers to a Cuomo-appointed siting board instead of requiring the developer to apply for state and local permits. Section 94c of state Executive Law streamlines permitting, accelerates the approval process, and leaves towns such as Conquest with no say in these matters. And state law gives solar developers 15-year real property tax exemptions and allows payments in lieu of taxes (PILOTs) at far less than the full market value of the land.

The fact that New York state is ramming these solar projects down our throats is an affront to democracy. In the end, downstate will benefit and Cayuga County will be left with a ravaged rural landscape.

Brenda Bramble

Conquest

Bramble is a member of Conquest Against Industrial Solar.

