Letter: NY state being proactive with Cayuga Lake

Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) are a persistent challenge in waterbodies nationwide, which is why Governor Cuomo and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are taking nation-leading actions to decrease the frequency of these potentially toxic blooms by reducing the nutrients that feed them, closely monitoring HABs with a vast network of partners, and investing in research, infrastructure upgrades, and new technology. Our commitment has been particularly strong on Cayuga Lake, which we designated as one of 12 priority waterways in 2018 as part of the Governor’s HABs Initiative.

Earlier this year, working with state and local partners, DEC proposed a nutrient pollution-reduction “budget” for Cayuga Lake to help protect drinking water quality and restore the lake’s southern end for recreation. This budget for the lake—a draft Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL)—provides a detailed, scientific analysis of phosphorus pollutant sources and recommends a 30 percent reduction of phosphorus loads to the Cayuga Lake watershed.