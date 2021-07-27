Letter: NY state being proactive with Cayuga Lake

Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) are a persistent challenge in waterbodies nationwide, which is why Governor Cuomo and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) are taking nation-leading actions to decrease the frequency of these potentially toxic blooms by reducing the nutrients that feed them, closely monitoring HABs with a vast network of partners, and investing in research, infrastructure upgrades, and new technology. Our commitment has been particularly strong on Cayuga Lake, which we designated as one of 12 priority waterways in 2018 as part of the Governor’s HABs Initiative.
Earlier this year, working with state and local partners, DEC proposed a nutrient pollution-reduction “budget” for Cayuga Lake to help protect drinking water quality and restore the lake’s southern end for recreation. This budget for the lake—a draft Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL)—provides a detailed, scientific analysis of phosphorus pollutant sources and recommends a 30 percent reduction of phosphorus loads to the Cayuga Lake watershed.
In addition, DEC helps to coordinate a network of public and private partners working together to monitor the lake for HABs and track these blooms. This network supports DEC’s online monitoring system NYHABS, which features an interactive map to keep all of New York’s communities informed about the location of HABs so they can better protect themselves, their families, and their pets.
Since 2017, New York State has invested more than $6 million in water quality improvements in Cayuga Lake’s watershed through the Water Quality Improvement Project program and other programs. Completed projects include streambank stabilizations, septic maintenance and pump-out, stormwater mapping in Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) areas, and installation of agricultural best management practices. Across the state, New York’s HABs Initiative has provided an estimated $187 million for projects statewide to reduce the frequency of these potentially toxic blooms.
Backed by billions of dollars in investments, New York State is fiercely committed to protecting water quality. We’ve made remarkable progress in combatting HABs, but we know our work is not done. With partners at all levels of government, academia, and industry, New York is pioneering cutting-edge solutions to respond to these blooms and the threats they pose to public health and the environment.
Basil Seggos
Albany
Seggos is commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation