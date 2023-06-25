Unfortunately, the owners of Sleepy Hollow Motel aren’t the only ones who’ve had billing and other problems with NYSEG.

On 1/30, I wrote a letter to M.L. Philips, secretary for the state Department Public Works, detailing various problems I’ve had with NYSEG. Never received a reply.

On one occasion I signed up Verdenenergyusa as my new electricity supplier, which never took, because via an email from them, “our records show your enrollment was cancelled as we did not receive a response from your utility company.” Why not, NYSEG?

I demanded a refund of $216.13 for the five months of being charged at the old rate vs. the new rate. No response.

On another occasion, I signed up with another supplier and this too didn’t take.

In May, I decided to go to the NYSEG office and found out the reason none of my new electricity suppliers didn’t take affect was because my account was locked, which I NEVER authorized. Not nice, NYSEG! Just received my bill and it’s still with the previous supplier. And the beat goes on.

Whereas the owners of Sleepy Hollow had problems with NYSEG’s estimates of energy usage, on two occasions, NYSEG had wrong my ACTUAL readings.

So NYSEG will estimate your readings too high and also is not able to have their meter readers read correctly but on the high side. Coincidence? Right!

On 4/19, I wrote another letter to the secretary and copied the manager of NYSEG customer service, outlining my previous and other concerns and demanded a refund of $243.50. Still waiting.

I received a reply from the PSC. On 5/13 they wrote “We have forwarded your concern to senior staffs at the company and are directing the company to contact you to discuss your concern. We have advised the company to reach a resolution with you as soon as possible.”

It’s been over a month and ASAP from the PSC doesn’t work with NYSEG either. A slap on the wrist doesn’t cut it, PSC.

And on top of all these snafus, NYSEG wants a 22% electric rate hike over three years as reward for stellar services.

NYSEG even misrepresented their 22% rate, because 6.6%, 7.3% and 8.2% rate really calculates to be 23.76% on a compound basis that we’ll be paying.

We youngsters on Social Security receive an increase based on the feds COLA calculation. What’s good enough for us should be good enough for NYSEG, don’t you think?

But then, this is a monopoly and monopolies do whatever they can to obfuscate reality with impunity.

Bill Balyszak

Fleming