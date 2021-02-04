Letter: Obscene flag does not represent Auburn

A house on Seward Avenue, Auburn, New York, has an unfurled flag attached to a porch column. The flag, 3 feet by 6 feet, is navy blue with large, white block letters. The words on the flag are: “F--- Biden." (Full profanity is on the flag.) Though not contested, it is my opinion that the flag is “protected speech” within the definition of speech protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, as interpreted by the U.S. Supreme Court. President Joseph R. Biden has had a close relationship with Auburn for more than 50 years. In December 1972, his wife, Neilia, and their infant daughter, Naomi, were killed in an automobile crash in Delaware. Mrs. Biden was from Auburn and her father, Robert Hunter, owned and operated Hunter’s Dinerant. President Biden has returned to Auburn many times in the decades since his wife passed away. Cayuga Community College makes two annual awards in honor of Neilia Hunter Biden. Seward Avenue is so named in honor of William Henry Seward. Even a brief description of his pivotal role in the preservation of the United States of America would exceed the word limit for this letter. It may, however, be sufficient and appropriate to recall Mr. Seward’s reply when he was asked if he had any final words, as he lay on his death bed in 1872. He said: “Love one another.”