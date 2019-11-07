On the night of Oct. 25, I received a telephone call at home from a member of our sheriff’s office advising me that one of our patrol sergeants, and his K-9 partner, had been struck head on while in their patrol vehicle by a suspect in a domestic violence investigation. I also learned that the patrol vehicle had caught on fire and that there was airbag deployment.
Luckily the sergeant was able to extinguish his own fire quickly and was not seriously hurt. As sheriff I do receive these types of notifications occasionally as our members in every division are sometimes injured or nearly injured by acts of violence due to the heightened risk they face every day. Jobs within our patrol, custody, security, and civil divisions can be unpredictable; however, the men and women of our sheriff’s office put on their badges each day to face this uncertainty and work to secure a safe community for us all to live in.
I want to commend each and every one of them for the job they do as well as commend our law enforcement partners for the dangerous jobs they do providing police and correctional services in our community. I would also like to thank their families for dealing with the stress of knowing the potential danger their loved ones face each day. Your service and sacrifice is appreciated.
Brian Schenck
Sennett
Brian Schenck is the Cayuga County sheriff.