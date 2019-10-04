Dear honorable John Katko and other congressmen/women and senators:
We are writing on a day that marks another milestone in the "Donald Trump train wreck" in which the president of the United States appears not to be able to control his mouth.
It was reported that Donald Trump tweeted that if he were impeached this country would go into civil war and not heal.
Donald Trump made this remark well knowing that the hate groups, anti-social militias and every racist hate group in America might respond to such an irresponsible message. This remark came along with his other remark about what was done to spies and treasonous citizens, as he was referring to a whistle-blower.
My wife was so upset over Donald Trump's remarks that she was yelling and screaming that this man is absolutely "sick with hatred."
My wife and I both are asking all of you on this message to denounce/condemn Donald Trump's remarks and "finally" hold this criminal and pathological liar accountable for his reckless behavior and hold him accountable for his part in the Russia/Mueller investigation and all of his lies and denials. His remarks need to be addressed and action taken via the law as this is nothing more than inciting violence.
Your attention to this correspondence is appreciated and we want to hear from each of you as to what you intend to do to put a stop to Donald Trump and his threatening behavior. We await your response.
Andres Villamarzo
Auburn