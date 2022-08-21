Letter: Officials should condemn threats

In light of recent posts of those who are threatening lives because of the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, candidates and elected “Trumpers” have failed to condemn the threats. The likes of Elise Stefanik, Steve Scalise, Lindsey Graham and so many more have welcomed the violent threats through their silence. But that being said, if through their proper political process, they want to investigate their opponents for what they feel was wrong, then do it. But, they need to speak out against the threats of FBI, their political counterparts and all the others on the receiving end.

The Republican Party is deteriorating because Trump’s money, though I don’t think it is really his, is bankrolling the votes for what he wants. The party seems that it can’t stand on its own without Trump. That is really sad!

As for the candidates running throughout New York, what do you say about threats and violence to those who don’t share your ideology? That is what I want to hear now! If you can’t run an ad condemning violence, you shouldn’t run for office! This isn’t a “Silence Is Golden” moment. I want to know what you’re going to do for me, like keep me safe, treat the veteran I am with respect, help those who never chose to be mentally ill, cap the price of insulin for everyone. Restore the rights of women and full autonomy of their bodies, make abortion legal across the country and ban states from charging legitimate facilities for women’s health care with a crime for performing abortions.

R. L. Searles

Sennett