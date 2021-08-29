Letter: Old days had share of problems

In Murray Lynch’s latest letter he waxed nostalgic about the “good old days” of the 50s and the 60s. Much of what he wrote I can agree with but I believe he’s not seen the bigger picture. Those decades were not great for large segments of our population. Blacks, women, gays and people with disabilities, for example, had tough sledding with quite a different life back then. As with dog sledding, if you’re not the lead dog (i.e., middle class, straight, non-disabled, white males) the view never changed.

Black people down south, for example, faced legal discrimination with separate water fountains, separate bathrooms and many were forced to sit in the back of the bus. Murray mentions the great entertainment we had back then but ignores the fact that great black entertainers such as Sammy Davis Jr. had to enter the same Las Vegas entertainment venues at which they worked through the back door and could not stay at the very same hotel. The 50s and 60s were anything but “peaceful” for Black people who were lynched or beaten during their struggle for civil rights. We now see, through the use of cop cams, the brutality that Black people can face for the audacity of DWB ... driving while Black. What the heck do you think they did in the 50s and 60s when no cameras were present?