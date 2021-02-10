Letter: Older people shut out of vaccinations

Here we are more than a month into the coronavirus vaccination campaign and it appears that there are still many elderly residents of rural Cayuga County not vaccinated and worse yet, no practical access to an appointment. I’m talking about people over 85 struggling to get an appointment against their much younger and more computer-savvy neighbors in an entirely swamped system.

My call to the Cayuga County Health Department was entirely unhelpful, something to the effect they weren’t doing that anymore. These are elderly people, in some cases quite frail, they cannot be expected to fight their way through the system without help and they shouldn’t have to.

I can’t imagine that there isn’t a way for the county or the state to generate a list starting with the oldest first with their names, addresses, & telephone numbers after all they must be recorded by the IRS, Medicare, or the Board of Elections. At the very least, they should be able to call the Health Department and get put on a list.

We need to do better. Yes, I know that New York State has taken over the vaccination of the high priority groups but the nearest location is Syracuse and there aren’t any appointments available anyways. In any event, it’s hardly reasonable to expect these older people to travel all the way to Syracuse in the middle of the winter anyhow.