YOUR VIEW

Letter: One person can make a big difference

On Tuesday, March 1, Cassandra Fedyshyn, a lifetime Auburn resident, and proud third generation Ukrainian, wrote Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould (the former county sheriff) and Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, directing their attention to the displays of support for the Ukrainian people that are occurring all around this great nation of ours, and stating that she felt that particularly as a historical city, we, too, should be showing our support. Our fine leaders agreed, and within a day Cassie was able to get a Ukrainian flag flying in front of the Cayuga County Office Building, and the city has ordered one to display in front of Memorial City Hall as well. I just wanted to highlight her efforts, and remind our fine citizens of the power of one person, and that in the end, love is the underlying principle that will bring us together.

Elizabeth Alexander

Auburn

