I read Justin Ritzel’s opinion piece in the sports section of Friday, Feb. 17, which equates an open Section III tournament with a participation-trophy mentality. I couldn’t agree less. Does the ACC have a cutoff number to “participate” in its tournament?

My perspective was formed growing in the 1960s in southern Indiana. At that time, not only were ALL schools in the sectionals but there were no classes or other divisions, every school regardless of size or record played in the sectionals. Indiana has since introduced class divisions, but that change has, in my opinion, diminished the excitement of high school basketball.

Anyone who has seen the movie “Hoosiers” knows what I mean. The movie was based on a true story of a small rural town’s progression through its sectional, regional, semi-state to the state finals. Of course, this was anomaly, but growing up, there were instances nearly every year when a small or mid-sized school won their game against a bigger, ranked team. It was exciting. There may be good reason to deny participation in tournaments, but I suggest reference to a simple win-loss record is not a good reason.

Keith Batman

Scipio