Letter: Opening schools an unnecessary risk

I know elected and appointed officials often have to make difficult decisions. None will be as difficult nor will any have potentially more deadly ramifications than the decision to reopen our schools this September.
I am aware there is much we don't know about this virus. But I do know that it is real and it has lethal and lasting effects. I lost a family member who lived in New Jersey in early April. He had none of the symptoms and his wife thought he was having a stroke. It was in the early days before there was an understanding of how this virus attacks many parts of the body, not just the lungs. Three months later this disease is still a mystery. This is particularly true as it relates to children. We don't know if there are long term effects for those who have mild or no symptoms. We don't know why some children have a serious response, which can be deadly. To needlessly expose people, especially children, makes no sense. Open the schools only when we have the guidance and resources to protect, test and treat the participants.
I believe that tests are essential to any safe reopening of schools and while tests are more available than they were in April/May they are not readily available here in Auburn and the turnaround time is not optimal. Up to this point, we have been spared the worst of the onslaught. But this is a tourist area and it is much busier now than it was even two weeks ago. I'm concerned that with the influx of tourists and with local people returning from vacation combined with the scarcity of testing that problems will arise even here.
Reopening when there are so many unknowns with COVID-19 seems to be an unnecessary risk. We should wait until there is a viable vaccine. We must wait until there is instantaneous testing. I know this is hard but death is worse. My Italian grandfather had a saying that the only thing you can't fix is death. Why would we risk this when we see an uptick in all other communities when they open their schools?
Patty Foster Beer
Auburn
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!