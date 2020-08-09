Letter: Opening schools an unnecessary risk

I am aware there is much we don't know about this virus. But I do know that it is real and it has lethal and lasting effects. I lost a family member who lived in New Jersey in early April. He had none of the symptoms and his wife thought he was having a stroke. It was in the early days before there was an understanding of how this virus attacks many parts of the body, not just the lungs. Three months later this disease is still a mystery. This is particularly true as it relates to children. We don't know if there are long term effects for those who have mild or no symptoms. We don't know why some children have a serious response, which can be deadly. To needlessly expose people, especially children, makes no sense. Open the schools only when we have the guidance and resources to protect, test and treat the participants.