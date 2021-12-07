Letter: Opinions expressed belong to the writer

My opinions are my own.
I'm 93 years of age.
What do you expect?
Beware the first step.
Lucy Cacciotti
Auburn
Gov. Hochul and the state’s farm labor wage board must not lower the 60-hour overtime threshold for farmworkers. New York’s diverse agricultur…
The current COVID pandemic America still suffers through laid bare the hallowing out of our educational, public health and health care systems…
In mid-November I received a very nice letter from David P. Smith, who is a regional representative at the New York State Department of Transp…
COVID-19 vaccines are the best current option for preventing disease and disability from COVID-19 at present. I appreciate that many people ar…
I am writing out of deep concern about the news that the hedge fund Alden Global Capital "has offered to buy the local newspaper chain Lee Ent…
I don't have much to say. I just wonder why there's such a push to vaccinate children. We know the effects of COVID on them are negligible. Re…
Letter-writer Suzanne Searing is correct that Earth's climate has changed before. However, it's the pace of the current change that is most tr…
We live in a world where tectonic political changes for the worse are happening in major countries of the world, including our own. It seems we are seeing in decades the reversing of the several centuries-long transition from despotism to democracy.
Those of us who love America and the freedoms we treasure are swiftly seeing it all slip away. How could one man do so much to destroy all our…
The addition of mobile sports betting in New York state has brought access to gambling to everyone’s pocket. Anyone in New York with a cell ph…
