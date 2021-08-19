Letter: Oppose legislation on pro-life centers

Proposed state legislation would authorize the New York state commissioner of health to conduct a study and issue a report on the impact of pro-life pregnancy centers in the state. The pre-determined outcome of the "study" is that such services are too "limited" in denying pregnant women access to abortion.

The New York State Catholic Conference opposes this legislation and urges a negative vote.

By labeling pro-life pregnancy centers as "limited service pregnancy centers," it appears the intention of the bill is to intimidate, silence and shut down pro-life pregnancy centers. This legislation will force such centers, which rely primarily on volunteer workers, to turn over to the state voluminous data including funding sources, services, staffing, operational guidelines, client demographics and more, even if they receive no state subsidies. The majority of pro-life pregnancy centers do not receive government funding.

New York state has one of the highest abortion rates in the nation, and in 2019 expanded its abortion law to make the procedure more widely available and accessible than it previously had been. A state that prides itself on being "pro-choice" should not be taking legislative action to obstruct the choice of childbirth.

I urge you to oppose A5499/5470.