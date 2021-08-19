 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Oppose legislation on pro-life centers
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Oppose legislation on pro-life centers

{{featured_button_text}}

Proposed state legislation would authorize the New York state commissioner of health to conduct a study and issue a report on the impact of pro-life pregnancy centers in the state. The pre-determined outcome of the "study" is that such services are too "limited" in denying pregnant women access to abortion.

The New York State Catholic Conference opposes this legislation and urges a negative vote.

By labeling pro-life pregnancy centers as "limited service pregnancy centers," it appears the intention of the bill is to intimidate, silence and shut down pro-life pregnancy centers. This legislation will force such centers, which rely primarily on volunteer workers, to turn over to the state voluminous data including funding sources, services, staffing, operational guidelines, client demographics and more, even if they receive no state subsidies. The majority of pro-life pregnancy centers do not receive government funding.

New York state has one of the highest abortion rates in the nation, and in 2019 expanded its abortion law to make the procedure more widely available and accessible than it previously had been. A state that prides itself on being "pro-choice" should not be taking legislative action to obstruct the choice of childbirth.

I urge you to oppose A5499/5470.

Cathy A. Spinelli

Skaneateles

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News