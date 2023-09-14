I represent the Orchard Street Area Association that I started in August of 1995.
Thanks for the opportunity to be here to update you on the status of our neighborhood and the success of the August 19th picnic held at Benton Street Playground that brought together our city related departments and neighbors. We had several donations from different businesses and city and county representatives as well. Our values and virtues were seen in the conversations I heard and the good weather combined to make a group of HAPPY PEOPLE. The Orchard Street neighborhood once represented a few ethnic backgrounds and now we have more diversity while still holding on to our common denominator of sharing values and virtues with a goal of recapturing the times of caring for each other and showing kindness and respect.
It is the hope of everyone that our community will show leadership in carrying this idea to fruition in a timely manner. I’m 85 years old and can’t wait forever! However, I can share with you a couple of things. One is: on all of our currency we can find the words: “IN GOD WE TRUST’” Let’s show how trusting we are! And also, one of my own favorite sayings is: “JUSTICE IS LIKE A SUPPOSITORY, IT WINS IN THE END!”
Thank you!
Arlene Ryan
Auburn