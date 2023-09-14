Thanks for the opportunity to be here to update you on the status of our neighborhood and the success of the August 19th picnic held at Benton Street Playground that brought together our city related departments and neighbors. We had several donations from different businesses and city and county representatives as well. Our values and virtues were seen in the conversations I heard and the good weather combined to make a group of HAPPY PEOPLE. The Orchard Street neighborhood once represented a few ethnic backgrounds and now we have more diversity while still holding on to our common denominator of sharing values and virtues with a goal of recapturing the times of caring for each other and showing kindness and respect.