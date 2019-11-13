A frequently played ad on WSYR radio is one in which Dave Ramsey (a so- called "Christian" financial advisor) berates fast food workers for being "stupid" enough not to look for another job.
This ad prompted me to write because he reminds me of a snobbery I see in some middle class Americans that approaches a cultural supremacy found in many European EU liberals. If you talk to European young people online you will encounter a resentment against European elites who consider ordinary working class people to be an underclass. These attitudes are totally un-American. I have some insight because I am half European, myself.
The Punk movement and other deviant lifestyles in Europe largely owe their existence to European snobbery. We have a Brexit and EU problem because most Europeans do not agree to give up their sovereignty to a globalist body of social engineers. It was forced on them just as the Deep State in America is trying to force it on us.
If Dave Ramsey goes to a burger joint he wants good food and good service. If he buys goods in a store he expects a polite and professional cashier and help finding what he needs. So why is he disrespecting us? Is this Christian?
Do you believe that slavery and mistreatment of women would be rampant today if laws did not prohibit it? I do. We need to look very carefully at our Constitution and treasure it, because it is the only protection ordinary people really have. Socialism and globalism are a deadly combination that will end in piles of skulls.
Lisa Backus
Auburn