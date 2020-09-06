Letter: Organized labor always marching forward

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We all love a parade. This year we have learned how to celebrate the Fourth of July without a parade. We honored our departed warriors on Memorial Day without a parade. And this month, on Labor Day, central New York workers will not be parading, but we will be marching. Organized Labor struggles every day to keep marching forward, to make a better and more just workplace for American Workers.

These are difficult times. 30 million jobs have been lost. Even worse, over 180,000 of our brothers and sisters have been lost to a pandemic through denial and disinformation.

Workers have borne the brunt of this pandemic as well as have been the ones who work to keep this country running despite the danger. Food Service Workers at hospitals and in the schools feeding the sick and the children. Truckers bringing supplies to market feeding the community. Nurses caring for the sick, Grocery Store Clerks and Cashiers, and now, Teachers and School Staff as we attempt to re-open schools safely. Even without Federal support, all of us have figured out how to suit up every day, leave our families and report for duty.

Organized Labor continues to pressure the Federal Government to support the States and the workers until every business can safely reopen.