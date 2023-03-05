Today’s thought: Do you know there’s a man in town that has done as much to put Auburn on the map as Seward, Tubman and Quill? He’s lived in Auburn all his life. He graduated from the old Central High School back in the 1950s. He played football for coaches Bob Dean and basketball for Paul Kleiber. He pitched fast softball at the Y-field and learned from the best (Monk Curtain).

He worked many jobs to put food on the table for his family and even had his own restaurant until it burned down. He had bulletin boards all over town honoring people from all sports.

He had a weekly newspaper article and a daily TV show honoring families and sportsman.

By now you must know who I am talking about. I call him Mr. Auburn and of course it's Ormie King Sr. I want to thank you for all you have done for Auburn and wish you well in your retirement and in your words “Love life — cheat death — laugh often!”

John Noz

Auburn