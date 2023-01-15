Letter: Osborne showed how prisons should work

The statue of Thomas Mott Osborne that stands outside the Auburn Police Department station is a constant reminder (for those who might want to be reminded) that prisons run much more smoothly “if you treat men like men and not animals!”

Mr. Osborne revolutionized the American prison system in the early 1900s, bringing about prison reform after running both Sing Sing in 1914 and later, the federal prison at Portsmouth in 1917 during World War I. (Many countries in Europe adopted his philosophy and subsequently have very little problems in their prisons today!)

As warden at both prisons, he not only proved he could run them without any major incidents, he did it in both prisons with less than a dozen guards!

Nearly 50 years ago, I was asked by the Auburn Jaycees to assist with their efforts to set up a Jaycee Chapter in the Auburn prison. I was to “enlist professional volunteers to teach classes in art and theater, also other disciplines that might benefit the prisoners.” (I am sure it was God that helped me locate most of those volunteers!)

Over a period of three years classes included: art, drama and poetry and also, a series of workshops which would help prisoners in their transition to "life on the outside": How to do a budget, understanding a lease, etc.

A number of professional artists critiqued the art work done by the prisoners and subsequently a number of "art shows" occurred so the public could both view, as well as buy their work.

Later, in 1981 a federal case — Washington vs. Henderson — was heard in Auburn, at which Warden Henderson testified on the witness stand that during the three year period that the programs were conducted inside the prison, “no major incidents occurred.”

Again, proving that Mr. Osborne was right. “If you treat men like men and not animals, you can run a prison much more smoothly.”

And so, it's perhaps worth reminding those who work inside the state's prisons that attitudes must change toward a more correct one. Solitary confinement isn't the only answer!

I would also like to add that the United States Jaycees later awarded me their "highest honor" for my efforts at Auburn prison. The plaque they gave me hangs on my wall, above my desk.

Rev. Joyce H. Smith, N.D.

Auburn