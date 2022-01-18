Letter: Osborne Street proposal overlooks history

I am writing this letter in response to The Citizen Dec. 28 article "Potential solution to Auburn bar dispute moves forward at ZBA." I believe this proposal is flawed and would destroy a significantly historical site. The property at 118 Osborne St. is composed of a dilapidated gas station and empty lot. However, the open space is actually the road which once led to the Lizette Street bridge, and its 19th century brick-paved street complete with quarried limestone curbing remains under a thin coating of soil. Once cleared of debris and overgrowth, this site would afford a panoramic view of the mill pond and associated Osborne Street property bordering it which itself is actually one of Auburn's little-known but extremely significant historical areas: the New Guinea Negro Settlement.

This neighborhood began at the bend in the road where a bridge once crossed a creek and large ravine and stretched to approximately where Elizabeth Street intersects Osborne. According to a map of the Village of Auburn dated 1837 there was a seven-household settlement comprised of freed slaves and other disenfranchised African Americans and was originally founded by Harry and Cate Freeman, Col. Hardenbergh's slaves. Providing the labor that allowed their master to travel to this area and carve the settlement of Hardenbergh's Corners from the wilderness, Harry and Cate built the home, road and grist mill that eventually became Auburn.

Upon Hardenbergh's death in 1806, they were released from their bondage and allowed to homestead in this unwanted strip of land beside the outlet at the edge of the village. In 2004 an excellent paper regarding this settlement was written by Le Moyne College student Shawn Connery. His work may be viewed at sites.rootsweb.com/~springport/pictures85/internpaper1.html. On April 27, Rep. Katko filed a request for federal money in order to address needed improvements for Osborne Street, and I believe this historical site should be acquired by the city and included in the final plan. I truly empathize with Mr. Udall's plight, as my family lived in the little house next to his for almost 40 years. However, I do not think the proposed parking lot is the best solution (it's quite a distance from O'Toole's, rendering it impossible for them to "maintain command and control" as required by NYS law) and it's definitely not the only option. Bluntly stated, Auburn was founded by slave labor, and this fact should not be ignored. Is Auburn truly "History's Hometown," or is that only when convenient? I hope the planning board considers these facts when reviewing Mr. Voorhees's request.