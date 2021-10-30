Letter: Otterstatter will bring change to Auburn City Council

It seems to me, as a community, we are not Republicans or Democrats. ... To our many friends across the political spectrum, political parties become irrelevant and part of the problem.

Many have expressed that they vote based on the person not the party. We are all on Team Auburn pure and simple. That team isn’t red or blue ... that team bleeds Maroon.

This also isn’t about vilifying the present administration. They are all good people with good intentions for Auburn. They all love Auburn. The question is simply have those intentions, their ideas, and most importantly, their policies improved Auburn over the last four years?

There are just three choices to consider on Nov. 2.

1) You think Auburn is better off than it was 4 years ago ... then re-elect the present administration.

2) You think Auburn isn’t better off than it was four years ago but you also believe that the present administration hasn’t had enough time (eight years) to enact their agenda ... then re-elect the present administration.

3) You think Auburn isn’t better off than it was four years ago and you also believe that the present administration has had ample time to enact their agenda ... then vote for change. Rob Otterstatter is representing change: community policing-based crime reduction and public safety, economic development, a re-visioned city that embraces everyone, and zero-based budgeting. It seems to me, it’s about time for change.

Vote Rob Otterstatter for City Council.

Joni Otterstatter

Auburn

