I was very excited to hear that Trish Ottley Kerr is running for county Legislature in District 12 for a couple reasons. First, District 12 is where I reside and I know we will be well represented with Trish. Second, I am familiar with her dedication to the projects she works on.
I had the privilege of working with Trish at the CAP Agency where she helped develop the Kinship Care Program to support grandparents and other caregivers raising children other than their own here in our community. Trish took the time to educate herself about the community and to develop programming and outreach strategies to reach families in need. I noticed while working with Trish, her ability to listen to other ideas while incorporating ideas of her own to strengthen projects. Listening and learning are key components of Trish’s approach to work.
Recently, Trish reached out to learn about a new program Children Affected by Substance Abuse (CASA) that I work with through Cayuga Counseling Service’s Child Advocacy Center. She took the time to educate herself on the struggles children are enduring in our community due to the opioid/substance abuse crisis and how CASA can benefit children and their caregivers in our community. Again I noticed Trish asking questions, taking notes and listening attentively to gain knowledge for future use.
I am honored to recommend Trish Ottley Kerr for county Legislature District 12 based on her focus and dedication to the community over the years along with her strong ability to listen, learn and commit to helping others.
Debbie Riester
Auburn