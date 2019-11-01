We are writing in support of Tricia Ottley Kerr for Cayuga County Legislator in District 12. Having known Tricia for 40 years, we are confident that she would do an excellent job in this role.
Tricia gains the respect of the people she works with because of her ability to listen and be open-minded. She will welcome the ideas, opinions and concerns of her prospective constituents.
Tricia has always been civic minded. In high school she was actively involved with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, the Red Cross and Amnesty International. She has worked in county planning, economic development for the city and for Cayuga Seneca Community Action Agency, bringing in over $38,000,000 in grant money to the area.
In these roles Tricia has gained invaluable insight and knowledge into the many concerns that face our county. She has worked on issues with many of the towns and villages, multiple area businesses, the agricultural community, many nonprofit organizations, as well as on environmental concerns.
We encourage you to vote for Tricia Ottley Kerr on November 5th.
Kathy and Jennifer Johnson
Owasco