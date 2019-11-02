As a District 12 resident and small business owner, I am proud to support Trish Ottley Kerr for county Legislature. I first met Trish when she worked as the city of Auburn’s economic developer. Back then, The Good Shepherd Brewing Company was a dream I had shared with a handful of people. Trish listened to me, took my ideas seriously and discussed resources to help me start our business.
When Shep's first opened our doors behind the old Nolans, Trish showed up to celebrate with me and my family, who she’s come to know personally. When we bought the former PBJ building downtown and expanded into our new space, she was there again to show support. I’ve worked with Trish in other ways, as a local vendor participating in Taste for Community Action which she coordinated for many years. She is approachable and professional, and works hard at whatever task is at hand.
Trish cares about the residents of this community. She takes the time to listen to citizen concerns. I am currently asking the city of Auburn to avoid paving roads in school zones when children are present because of the toxic and mutagenic ingredients in the mixture. Trish has reached out for more information on my behalf.
For these reasons, I feel that Trish will make an excellent District 12 representative.
Garrett Shepherd
Auburn