It gives me great pleasure to endorse my lifelong friend, Tricia Ottley Kerr, as our next District 12 county legislator. Tricia and I began our friendship at Seward Elementary School in the first grade. Together we began service to ourselves and our community as dedicated Girl Scouts. We learned a simple yet impactful motto — be a ready helper. Serving others has become a trademark for Tricia’s personal life and career choices. When elected, she will help our community reach its next level of development.
Tricia’s mindset is humble and her energy is fierce. With a positive and whole heart approach she has proven her worth to our community. She has made effective change in the lives of the underserved and helped Currier Plastics expand here in Auburn. Tricia is full of knowledge on a multifaceted level about our community and is willing to work with anyone to make sure the citizens and business owners are thriving.
Her issues are our issues; we need to follow her lead as she makes effective plans for our community and economy. I would love to live in a place where young people are excited to return home and feel the pride and devotion Tricia does. Her grit and determination to make a difference in the lives of our diverse population, right here, in our hometown is relentless. Take a moment to learn about Tricia, her enthusiasm is contagious, her knowledge is endless, and her drive is aligned with the hearts of many Auburnians.
You have free articles remaining.
If you share in the mindset to shape Auburn into a place where our young adults can be successful and retirement is enjoyable all while bettering the lives of the underserved, then Tricia Ottley Kerr is your candidate to vote for.
Christine Remaley-Alexander
Auburn