I read yesterday in The Citizen a column by Kira Davis, and it is quite impressive. She states that when parents ask what is going on in our schools, especially when it is stuff like homosexuality and LBGTQ, they are told to keep their mouths shut, that they are bigoted, etc.

First of all, parents have every right to know what is going on concerning their children, and as parents they have a hard responsibility. Parents have a right to know how children are being treated and how their minds are being molded. The teachers and the authorities think that they are the mothers, just like the Nazis did back in the late 20th century when children were brainwashed into becoming Nazis. They are afraid of their own greedy power and what the parents will think of them.