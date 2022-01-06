 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Our country isn't united anymore

Where have you gone, my US of A?

Depths of division now rule the day

Once so United now in distress

Those who destroy will never confess

Always as ever, the innocent will pay

Gene Hockeborn

Auburn

