Letter: Our democracy is now at stake

Donald Trump's defense team did the bidding of not only Donald Trump but also that of GOP leaders who felt that they can only win by cheating. Cheating is the Republican party's stock and trade and their allegiance is not to the truth or fairness but to their own political futures. In the past they have unabashedly cheated by gerrymandering, suppressing likely Democratic votes, rigging the Supreme Court and now being complicit in Donald Trump's attempt to rig the 2020 election just as his team did in 2016. The Republicans in the Senate have cheated by denying our nation a real trial, one that included documents and witnesses. There have been 19 prior impeachment trials in the Senate (two were of presidents) but, until now, there has NEVER been one that did not include documents and witnesses. Trump has been found not guilty on both impeachment charges but he has not been vindicated or exonerated. The Republicans in the Senate rigged the trial while Trump continues to try and rig the 2020 election as there is nothing to stop an emboldened Trump and impeachment will forever be off the table. If a president cannot be impeached for what Trump attempted to do, no future president can ever be impeached.