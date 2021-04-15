Letter: Our divided country is in jeopardy

History has provided us with the words stated and sometimes predicted by notable/remarkable men of “what could happen if a country had bad government?”
First mentioned in the Bible ... in the Gospel of Mark: 3:25, Jesus states, "If a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand." In the Gospel of Matthew 12:25, "Jesus said unto his disciples, 'Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.'" (King James version).
Again in Luke 11:17 Christ said, “knowing their thoughts, said to them, 'Every kingdom divided against itself is laid waste, and a divided household falls.'”
It was Thomas Jefferson who stated what the legitimate object of government was. He said that “the equal rights of man, and the happiness of every individual, are now acknowledged to be the only legitimate objects of government.” He also reminded us that “History, in general, only informs us what bad government is.”
Jefferson later wrote in his letters that he “could predict future happiness for Americans, if they can prevent the government from wasting the labors of the people under the pretense of taking care of them.”
Abraham Lincoln also reminded the nation that "a house divided against itself, cannot stand."
Well history is proving their words to be true!
Most Americans will agree that we've indeed become a "divided country." Republicans hate Democrats and Democrats hate Republicans! (This could only have happened because some politicians – intentionally – made it so.) And it's still continuing. And ... who's benefiting by it? Obviously it's many politicians!
The Bible has so many quotes'about "wolves in sheep's clothing" and many quotes can be found on the internet. Google "bible - bad leadership."
The ploy by many politicians is to intentionally continue their arguing one against the other ... not really ever wanting to agree ... while collecting their big fat checks (mostly the money by the fat cats who continue to get what they want!)
The few honest politicians belong to the minority and since it's the majority vote that dictates the outcome, we will continue to get nothing done!
And so, the protests will continue and the mayhem will remain ... and we'll become even more vulnerable to those nation(s) who could (possibly) one day reign?
“Time to wake up, folks … and smell the roses!”
The Rev. Joyce H. Smith
Auburn