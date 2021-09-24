Letter: Our finite resources require prioritization

Saturday was a typical day for me. I spent the morning helping at the King Ferry Food Pantry, assisting neighbors get nutritious food for the coming weeks. I also worked at the pantry’s Healthy Bodies Strong Minds area and helped families get an age-appropriate new book in the language that enabled both parents and children grow in English and Spanish. That evening I watched TV and saw the first civilian space capsule land off the shore of Florida. I admire the charitable aspect of raising funds for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, but I worry about living wages for the many farmworkers in my community. The dichotomy stuck me and made me think about what I value most and how to set my priorities. This is a task not only for individuals but communities and the entire nation. Resources are finite. I know my decision is to support people and a healthy planet which begins with the King Ferry Food Pantry and continues with my social justice work through faith-based organizations. How are you and your community prioritizing our finite resources?