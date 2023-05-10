With the exception of the Native American, today's Americans either came to this country in this (their) lifetime or are descended from those who came here from countries around the world. (Most came to America because of dire – sometimes life-and-death – circumstances that existed in the countries they left!)

Since 1776, as Americans we're ALL guaranteed the 10 amendments indicated in the U.S. Constitution. (Simplified: The amendments guarantee freedom of religion, speech, press, assembly and petition; trial by jury, freedom from excessive bail, cruel and unusual punishments.)

Unfortunately, there are many Americans who don't believe some Americans have "rights"! Those most considered as "outsiders" include: Jews, Native Americans and Blacks. (And yes, there are other folks that could be added to their prejudicial lists ... depending on that American's prejudice and/or preference.)

Not surprising is that freedom of religion is one of the freedoms that has evolved! Today there are so many differences of opinions among Christians! As a result there now exists 1,500 Christian denominations because of how folks have been interpreting the Bible over the past two centuries. The fact that so many Christians have a gun can be justified by what is said in Luke 6:31. “Do unto others as they would do to you.”

Guns! We're living in a time where revenge seems to be a top priority for far too many folks! It appears that “an eye for an eye” (Exodus 21:23-27) has become the usual emotional reaction to a person's frustration(s).

Today's outlandish conduct is everywhere ... notably expressed by far too many in the Republican Party since Donald Trump took control It has become a major contributing factor to our nation's demise. The party's need for retaliation against the Democratic Party by purposely lying is poisoning far too many American minds!

(My personal opinion is that the proliferation of guns has been a contributing factor for the decline of people's belief in a Higher Power and thus, the reason we're seeing so many empty churches!)

Our country is in crisis and most folks don't even realize we're close to losing our Democracy!

We need to wake up to what big money is doing! Too many with it are controlling too many of our politicians and since their “Lies are easier to believe that truths” (2 Thessalonians 2:11), it's really only a matter of time before we will lose our precious freedoms!

End of sermon!

Rev. Joyce H. Smith, N.D.

Auburn