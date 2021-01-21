Letter: Our history needs to be preserved

Maybe someone did something crazy in their life. Maybe it should be shared. There might be more to the story that nobody knows that could change the way they think about you. Maybe someday everything could be scanned from our minds and saved. Until then, I hope everyone send your local historical society your life story. Share those pictures and stories of the people you love. Lick a stamp and mail your story and donation to pull us together as a community. Just do it. If you don't know your past, you don't know your future.