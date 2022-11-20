Letter: Our nation has become treacherous

In this age of social media, the press is at fault.

The print (verbalize and express in words) very carefully.

I wonder why is the welfare of the United States and its taxpaying citizens being ignored!

On abortion:

Actions are your business.

Results are your business

The choice is yours, not ours.

Take responsibility.

Beware illegal aliens invading our country.

We are allowing millions of people to destroy out country, ignore our country's laws and demand we support them.

Where's the immediate action to halt this disregard four our beloved country? The face of insanity is here and should be evident to the sane.

We must beware the first step because it has become treacherous.

Lucy Cacciotti

Auburn