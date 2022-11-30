Letter: Our problems demand decisive actions

On Jan. 3, the 118th Congress will be sworn in. Republican House Rep. Claudia Tenney of the newly ridiculously drawn New York 24h District, by which she managed to swoop over to campaign and win, has a tremendous obligation to represent all of the people in it. We, here in upstate New York, are at a crossroads. With U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a loyalist to Trump and power, Brandon Williams, Navy veteran, truffle farmer and an advocate for stripping a woman’s autonomy of her own body, and Tenney are either going to be The Three Stooges 2.0 or The Three Musketeers. Instead of swords, they may be wielding lies, unfounded means to create enough chaos, all for the sake of power and money and the love of Trump no matter what illegal, racist, anti-Semitic activities he does.

We can hold them to the fire. That they work for us, not the other way around. We need to call them out when their only audiences are large donors. Tenney made few appearances anywhere near Auburn. Tenney needs to listen and talk to the people of the 24th. She needs to show her oath to the Constitution means something to her and her constituents, not just those who buy her vote. That means no more Trump, as he is a clear and present danger.

The underserved have to be put at the front of the line to have their needs met. Crypto mining and hydro fracking need to be banned because of the effect it has on the Finger Lakes. She needs to advocate for I-81 current plans for advancement because Micron is coming and I-81 is crumbling as I type. Finally, assault weapons and large capacity magazines need to be erased from society.

True, Evil will do whatever it takes, illegally, to carry out mass shootings. But Congress needs to ban the owning and sales of such weapons of mass destruction. I am for the Second Amendment. In 1994 when Congress imposed an assault weapons ban, mass shootings dropped dramatically until 10 years later when it expired. Guess what happened next? Red Flag laws have to be taken seriously just as threats to our elected members of office are. The victims of the Tops shootings had only one security guard who confronted the shooter. Ten valuable lives just to start!

So what say you, Ms. Tenney? We’re waiting!

R.L. Searles

Sennett