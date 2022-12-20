Letter: Our society has become superficial

It’s not just the constant posing for cameras.

It doesn’t land squarely on the hyper-intellectualized and outrageously grandiose movie and TV productions, the fabulously bloated happiness of TV and pharma commercials, and our magnificently festive but hypocritical holiday preparations.

It certainly is not just the shovelfuls of make-up on our faces, the wild costumes displayed in our game shows and theater performances, and the virtualness of our games and sports.

It can’t be limited to the pornographic exaggeration of human sexuality, the overdramatic presentation of the nightly news, and the endless repetition of obvious falsehoods in social media.

It’s not simply the disinformation apparatus of our governments and political parties. Nor is it due to the factional operation of our justice systems, the turgid thanks-for-your-service commendations given to our military, and other demonstrations of easy-come easy-go patriotism.

It is not merely the braggadocio of our university professors and administrators, and the ongoing pattern of superstition in our religious denominations.

It’s not all about the incredible pretentiousness and ostentatious glam of the wealthy, the endless pitches for more luxury and more spending, and the idolization of all things material in the marketplace.

It can’t be pinned totally on our ghosting of social relationships, our fictionalizing of marital promises, and the abandonment of our duty to children.

It’s also ... wait, that pretty much covers it all. We are a completely fake society from A to Z.

I am submitting this letter to the editor as a frequent Auburn-area visitor.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah